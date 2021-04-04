Easter in Indore: Celebrations confine to homes amid Covid spread but there is belief that all will be normal soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second wave of Covid with the new strain of the virus has challenged us and with that, festive celebrations are on pause.

Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is a fun-filled festival, was also muted as no offline celebrations were organised by Catholic community in Indore. The midnight prayers were preponed. “There were few telecasts via online stream and TV,” community spokesperson BA Alvares said. Hymns were streamed online to for devotees on Easter Sunday.

Celebrations were confined to homes and churches. ‘Have risen, have resurrected today, celebrate joy, sing, have resurrected today’ was the melodious hymn that echoed in Christian homes. “Easter service was supposed to be at 12 at night. But due to corona, it was held earlier last (Saturday) evening,” Father Sumit Tahir from Red Church said. The text and the gospel were read from the Holy Bible at chruches.

After the service, all lights were turned off. Father Tahir lit the Easter candle (Paska candle) symbolising the new light. After that, by immersing this candle in a tub filled with water, holy water was made. This holy water will be used in holy works of devotees in the coming year.

“This is not the first time that there has been an epidemic. It has happened many times and every time God has saved mankind. This day, Lord Jesus conquered death. He gives us message that there is nothing impossible for God. We need to pray with conviction. May God grant healing to all,” Father Tahir said.