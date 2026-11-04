Earned ₹65 Lakh, Spent ₹2.4 Crore? Indore Lokayukta Conducts Search At Properties Of Tribal Welfare Society Manager Over Disproportionate Assets Case In MP's Dhar

Indore Lokayukta Raids Cooperative Society Manager Over ₹2.41 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case In MP's Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police from Indore conducted search at three properties linked to a Tribal Welfare Service Cooperative Society manager in Dhar district on Wednesday over allegations of disproportionate assets. The accused, Shersingh Thakur, is the manager of Adim Jati Seva Sahkari Samiti in Nalcha. Investigators found that he allegedly acquired assets worth ₹2.41 crore against his estimated salary earnings of ₹65 lakh during 20 years of service. Searches were conducted simultaneously at three locations to examine his properties and financial records.

Acting on information about suspected illegal wealth, Lokayukta teams conducted searches at properties in Sodpur, Nalcha and Mandav villages.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior Lokayukta officials from Indore. Three separate teams searched the premises and examined documents related to properties and vehicles.

#इंदौर : आय से अधिक संपत्ति का मामला, आदिवासी जाति सेवा सहकारी समिति के मैनेजर शेर सिंह ठाकुर के ठिकानों पर लोकायुक्त का छापा #Indore #MadhyaPradesh #Lokayukta #LokayuktaRaid #DisproportionateAssets #CorruptionCase #SherSinghThakur — TNP NEWS (@TNPNEWS1) November 4, 2026

According to Lokayukta officials, Thakur allegedly purchased a plot in Sodpur and constructed a two-storey house covering 2,400 square feet. The property is valued at around ₹97 lakh.

Another commercial building measuring 1,350 square feet on Mandav Road is valued at ₹20 lakh. Investigators also identified agricultural land worth ₹50 lakh purchased in his wife Kavita Thakur's name.

Vehicles And Machinery Worth ₹53 Lakh

Officials found details of a JCB machine, Mahindra tractor, Mahindra TUV, Alto car, Bullet motorcycle and agricultural equipment, collectively valued at around ₹53 lakh.

Another suspected benami property is being verified. Ownership of additional tractors, trolleys and machinery is also under investigation.

Assets 271% Above Income

Lokayukta officials estimated Thakur's expenditure at ₹2.41 crore, around 271.46% above his known salary income of ₹65 lakh.

A case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.