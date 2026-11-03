MP's Khargone And Dhar Police Seize 380 Cannabis Plants Worth Over ₹65 Lakh Hidden In Cotton Fields, One Arrested | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized 321 illegally cultivated cannabis plants weighing 444.6 kg, valued at Rs 44.37 lakh, from two fields in Badvel village under Maheshwar police station limits.

Acting on an informer's input during a state-level anti-narcotics campaign, police teams raided the fields following directions from Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma and Maheshwar police station in-charge Jagdish Goyal. Officers found the cannabis plants concealed among cotton and pigeon pea crops.

In the first operation, police recovered 189 plants weighing 389.7 kg valued at approximately Rs 38.97 lakh from the field of Mayaram Dawar. In the second operation, officers recovered 132 plants weighing 54.9 kg from the field of Jagan, alias Dayaram.

Police registered separate cases against both suspects under the NDPS Act and are conducting raids to arrest them.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Shweta Shukla confirmed the action. Kakarda outpost in-charge Sunil Jamle and other police personnel assisted in the operation.

Police seize cannabis worth Rs 20.7L

DHAR: Dahi police seized 59 cannabis plants weighing 138.49 kg, valued at Rs 20.70 lakh, during an operation in Temaria village of Dhar district on Nov 2.

Police acted Operation Prahar, a state-wide campaign against the cultivation, production, sale, and smuggling of illegal drugs. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dahi police station in-charge Sharad Barde raided a field located along a drain near a forest area.

Officers found cannabis plants illegally cultivated among cotton crops. The team seized all 59 plants and arrested the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jhagalia Alava of Temaria.

Police registered a case at Dahi police station under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigation is underway, and police are questioning the suspect. Dhar SP Sachin Sharma announced a reward for the police team.