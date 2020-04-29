Don't worry students, CBSE clarifies confusion over major exams

Clarifying the confusion trending about class X board examination, Central Board of Secondary Education released a statement stating that the board will take examination of pending 19 major subjects for the students of classes X and class XII.

The statement was issued on Wednesday to clarify confusion and speculations arising after the meeting between HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, state education ministers and a statement given by CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi in an interview on Tuesday.

The major confusion arose regarding whether the CBSE Board Exams 2020 is cancelled or not. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had suggested to the HRD Ministry at the meeting that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students should be promoted directly based on internal marks like the students of classes 9 and 11 as the board exams couldn’t be conducted in the Covid-19 lockdown.

The same was tweeted, where the confusion began. Further, the statements issued in interview and meeting lead students to believe that class X board examination were cancelled.

“Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the board’s decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020,” CBSE controller of examination Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the release of official statement.

The Board added that all stakeholders would get 10-day notice before the exams are conducted.

For class X, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board. CBSE Class XII board examination for which examination will be conducted after lockdown for the entire country:

1. Business Studies

2. Geography

3. Hindi (Elective)

4. Hindi (Core)

5. Home Science

6. Sociology

7. Computer Science (Old)

8. Computer Science (New)

9. Information Practice (Old)

10. Information Practice(new)

11. Information Technology

12. Bio-Technology