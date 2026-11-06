Diwali 2026 Special: Ratlam Mahalakshmi Temple Dazzles With ₹2 Crore Currency Notes From 40 Countries, Gold And Silver | VIDEO

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Mahalakshmi Temple in Ratlam has been transformed into a dazzling display of wealth, with currency notes worth ₹2 crore, foreign currency from 40 countries, and gold and silver ornaments adorning the premises during Diwali. From walls and ceilings to decorative garlands and artificial trees, almost every corner of the temple has been decorated with currency notes contributed by devotees.

The unique decoration is a five-day tradition observed from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Devotees from different parts of the country bring cash, gold and silver jewellery, and even safes to the temple as offerings for Goddess Lakshmi.

धनतेरस के पावन अवसर पर दर्शन कीजिए रतलाम के प्रसिद्ध श्री महालक्ष्मी मंदिर के, जहाँ माँ का भव्य श्रृंगार सोने-चाँदी के आभूषणों और नोटों की आकर्षक लड़ियों से किया जाता है। यह अनूठी सजावट श्रद्धा, भक्ति और समृद्धि का मनमोहक प्रतीक है। इस शुभ अवसर पर हम माँ महालक्ष्मी से प्रार्थना करते हैं कि वे आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली बनाए रखें। मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन की ओर से आप सभी को धनतेरस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 📍 श्री महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, रतलाम, मध्य प्रदेश Video Credits: (Instagram Id - ratlamshor) @RatlamCollector @projsratlam — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) November 6, 2026

Interestingly, all the money and ornaments deposited by devotees are returned to their respective owners after the five-day celebration concludes. Devotees believe that placing their wealth before Goddess Lakshmi brings happiness, prosperity and financial well-being to their families.

2,000 Devotees Contribute To Decorations

Temple priest Ashwini Pujari said preparations begin on Sharad Purnima, when devotees collect currency notes and carefully arrange them into decorative strings, garlands, and other designs.

This year, around 2,000 devotees contributed cash and ornaments for the elaborate decorations. On Dhanteras, devotees perform special prayers during the auspicious early-morning muhurta before the temple opens to seek blessings.

Currency Notes Turned Into Trees And Garlands

Currency notes ranging from ₹1 to ₹500 have been used to create decorative torans, planters, garlands and artificial trees inside the temple.

One of this year's major attractions is a tree made entirely of currency notes. Peacock-feather designs crafted from ₹100 and ₹200 notes have also attracted attention.

Foreign currency from 40 countries adds to the colourful display, while gold and silver ornaments enhance the decoration of Goddess Lakshmi. The temple's distinctive tradition continues to draw devotees during the Diwali festivities.