GI Tag Protection: Ratlami Sev Name Misuse To Invite Legal Action, Collector Orders Notices To Unregistered Firms In MP’s Ratlam | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Companies misusing Ratlami Sev's identity and market reputation will face action. Collector Ajay Katesaria has directed officials to issue notices to unregistered firms selling products under the Ratlami Sev name and prepare compensation cases.

At a meeting of the Small Industries Promotion Board and Export Promotion Board, Katesaria described Ratlami Sev as Ratlam's heritage and stressed the need to protect its trademark and Geographical Indication (GI) tag. He said only designated registered producers should use its identity.

Development authority chairman Manohar Porwal and industrial organisations supported the move.

Ratlami Sev at railway station

Katesaria directed the industries department to coordinate with the railway divisional railway manager (DRM) to make Ratlami Sev available at railway stations and include it in railway menus.

Treated water for industries

The collector proposed supplying treated water from the municipal corporation's sewage treatment plant (STP) to industries. He said industries could use the water according to their requirements after quality testing.

The meeting also discussed improving industrial operations through industry associations.

AI, robotics courses in ITIs

Katesaria emphasised introducing artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and drone technology courses in industrial training institutes (ITIs). He directed officials to hold a meeting next week to explore training opportunities.

District panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain, industries general manager Atul Bajpai and representatives of industrial organisations attended the meeting.