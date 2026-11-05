Study For Just ₹1 Per Hour! Six Modern Libraries With Free Internet And Competitive Exam Resources Set To Open In MP’s Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam district administration has established six modern 'Gyanarjan Libraries' across all development blocks to provide students and youth with affordable study facilities at just Rs 1 per hour. The libraries will be inaugurated by public representatives on Dhanteras at 10 am.

The initiative, undertaken under the direction of collector Ajay Katesaria and district panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain, aims to provide a peaceful and modern learning environment, particularly for students lacking adequate study facilities at home.

Government buildings have been upgraded into libraries using untied funds from the 15th Finance Commission. The project costs Rs 30 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh spent on each library.

Libraries across six blocks

In Alot, the library is located at the government primary school campus opposite Dussehra Ground on Nageshwar Road. In Ratlam block, it is at the government girls' school campus in Panched village's Azad Chowk. Libraries in Bajna, Piploda, Jaora and Sailana are located within district panchayat campuses.

Modern facilities for students

Each library will offer comfortable seating, books, competitive examination materials, computers and high-speed internet. Students can access online learning resources and digital educational content in a quiet environment.

Women SHGs to manage operations

Women from Livelihood Mission self-help groups will operate the libraries. Each facility will also have a 'Didi Café' offering tea, coffee and light snacks, creating livelihood opportunities for rural women.

Affordable learning at Rs 1 per hour

The nominal fee will make modern educational resources accessible to economically disadvantaged students. The initiative aims to support competitive examination preparation, higher education and regular studies while promoting digital learning and women's economic independence.