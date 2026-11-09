Diwali 2026 Fireworks Spark Fire Outside Shop Despite Peace Committee Restrictions In MP's Mandleshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Fireworks sparked a fire outside a shop in Mandleshwar’s main market on Diwali night as revellers continued bursting crackers until 12.30 am despite peace committee restrictions.

Former traders’ association president Bharat Rathore said sparks ignited plastic sheets outside his shop.

His father extinguished the flames with water, preventing possible damage.

Residents said fireworks began around 9.30 pm. Police reportedly did not deploy personnel along MG Road, though station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari and other officers remained near the PCR vehicle at the bus stand, where youths reportedly had a minor dispute.

At a Nov 4 meeting, traders raised concerns over dangerous fireworks, including hingot.

The committee agreed to prohibit them, while Tiwari warned violators of strict action.

When contacted, Tiwari declined to comment. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shweta Shukla said participants followed traditional practices and exercised caution.

She said police would register a first information report under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions if anyone complained of damage or injury.