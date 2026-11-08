Diwali Safety Alert In Indore As Doctors Warn Firecracker Injuries Can Cause Permanent Vision Loss |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Diwali preparations gather momentum, doctors have warned residents against careless handling of firecrackers, highlighting risks of permanent vision loss, severe burns and respiratory complications. With markets bustling and families preparing for celebrations, medical experts have urged people to follow safety precautions.

Senior ophthalmologist Dr OP Agrawal said firecracker-related eye injuries range from minor irritation to severe internal damage, sometimes without immediate pain.

Recalling an incident, he said a child placed a container over a sutli bomb before igniting it. The explosion sent an 18mm fragment into the child's eye, causing a tiny puncture wound.

Despite the injury, the child experienced little discomfort, prompting the family to seek medical attention only three days later. Agrawal warned that even seemingly minor injuries could have serious consequences.

Ophthalmologist Dr Rakshit Agrawal advised wearing protective goggles while lighting firecrackers. He explained that flying stones, gunpowder and metal fragments could damage the cornea, lens or retina.

He also urged spectators to maintain safe distances, as smoke and debris could trigger irritation, itching and allergies.

Dermatologist Dr Sanjay Pancholi recommended cotton clothing instead of synthetic fabrics, which can melt and stick to the skin when exposed to flames. He advised keeping hair tied back and ensuring children never burst firecrackers without adult supervision.

For burns, Pancholi recommended cooling the affected area under running water for 20 minutes. He cautioned against applying toothpaste, ghee, oil, ice or household creams. Doctors also advised avoiding unfamiliar cosmetic products or chemical treatments immediately before Diwali to prevent allergic reactions.

People suffering from asthma or respiratory illnesses should remain indoors during fireworks and keep windows closed to minimise smoke exposure.

Pet owners were advised to provide quiet, safe spaces indoors to protect animals from loud explosions and smoke. Experts stressed that timely treatment and precautions could prevent lifelong injuries during festive celebrations.