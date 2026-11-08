150 Vials Of ₹39,723 Haemophilia Medicine Reportedly Missing From Indore District Hospital, Nearly ₹60 Lakh Stock Under Scrutiny As Probe Ordered | v

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Questions have been raised over the reported disappearance of expensive haemophilia medicine from the District Hospital store. Records show that 150 vials were issued from the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) store on Oct 3, but it remains unclear whether the entire consignment reached the hospital and was entered in its stock register.

The hospital has around 28 to 29 registered haemophilia patients requiring regular treatment to prevent bleeding episodes.

Store charge transferred on Nov 5

Following the controversy, an order issued on Nov 5 transferred the store's charge to Grade-II pharmacist Vijay Singh. The order directed that stock be handed over in the presence of a committee comprising doctors, a pathologist, the hospital manager and pharmacists.

The medicine, Emicizumab, is used to prevent bleeding in haemophilia A patients. According to official documents, 50 vials of the 30 mg/ml formulation cost Rs 19,86,150, with each vial priced at Rs 39,723.

Supply records under scrutiny

The CMHO and District Hospital maintain separate medicine stores. The key questions are whether the consignment was received, who acknowledged delivery and how much medicine was distributed to patients.

The civil surgeon is expected to constitute an inquiry committee to examine dispatch records, stock registers and medicine distribution.

CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani said he was aware that the expensive drugs were missing and had constituted a probe committee that will look into it after Diwali