Indore-Dhar Rail Connectivity Gets Major Boost! Railways Plans Early Inauguration Of Tihi-Dhar Section After Successful Safety Inspection And Speed Trial | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the completion of the safety inspection and speed test of the newly commissioned Tihi-Dhar rail section, railway officials are making efforts to inaugurate the route and begin passenger train services.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Western Circle) E Shrinivas conducted a detailed two-day inspection of the section on Nov 5 and 6. He inspected the Tihi-Gunawad stretch by trolley on Nov 5 and the Gunawad-Dhar stretch on Nov 6.

During the inspection, railway officials examined bridges, tracks, overhead equipment (OHE), signalling systems and other safety infrastructure. The 3-km-long Tihi Tunnel, a key feature of the section, also underwent a thorough safety inspection.

Official sources said senior railway officers were working towards an early inauguration to provide rail connectivity to the Tribal-dominated Dhar district. A proposal in this regard is expected to be sent to the Railway Board soon.

The opening of the Tihi-Dhar section for passenger services is expected to improve connectivity between Indore, Pithampur and Dhar.

The project is also expected to benefit the Pithampur industrial area, one of the state's major industrial hubs, which houses automobile and auto-component manufacturers, commercial vehicle production units, engineering industries, tyre manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies and chemical and plastic industries.