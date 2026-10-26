Diwali 2026: Carbide Gun Sales Raise Safety Concerns In MP's Susner, Residents Demand Ban And Strict Action Against Vendors | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A demand has been raised for a ban on the sale and use of carbide guns ahead of Diwali amid concerns over the safety of children and young people.

During the festival, vendors from outside the area reportedly sell carbide guns in large numbers.

Children and youngsters purchase and use them, but careless handling can cause injuries to the eyes, face and other parts of the body.

The guns produce a loud explosion when fired. Firing them close to the face or near bystanders can increase the risk of accidents, particularly when children use them without adequate safety precautions.

Incidents involving carbide guns were also reported during Diwali last year, raising concerns over their continued sale and use.

The administration and departments concerned have been urged to monitor markets, check vendors selling carbide guns and take action as per rules.

Parents have also been asked to make children aware of the risks associated with their use.

Susner station house officer Anil Malviya said, The sale of carbide guns is being monitored.

If anyone is found selling them, report them so that necessary action can be taken as per the rules.