Speeding Car Kills Two Women And Elderly Man Near Dar Village In MP's Dewas, Crashes Into Tree; Indore Driver Injured | Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including two women, were killed after a speeding car struck them near Dar village on the Udaynagar-Indore road on Sunday.

According to police, an elderly man was sitting on a chair outside his house in the Devanaliya area near Dar village, while two women were standing nearby. A car coming from Indore allegedly lost control, hit all three and then crashed into a tree.

One woman died on the spot. The elderly man and the other woman were seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in the Khudail area, where both died during treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Jamnabai, wife of Sohan, Shankar, son of Mohan, and Manibai, wife of Ghanshyam, all residents of Junapani Dar village.

The impact of the collision also damaged three to four roadside poles, according to Udaynagar police.

Police identified the driver as Dharmendra Jain, a resident of Race Course Road, Indore. He also sustained injuries in the crash and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Udaynagar police have begun investigating the accident and said legal action against the driver was being initiated.

Police are examining the circumstances in which the car lost control and struck the people standing along the roadside before hitting the tree.