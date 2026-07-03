Disturbing! Partner’s Family Strip Woman, Blacken Face, Parade Her With Shoe Garland In Ujjain, 3 Arrested -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video of a woman being humiliated publicly for leaving her husband and marrying a local youth has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

The video shows the woman sitting on the ground half-naked, her hair cut and a slipper garland around her neck. She could also be seen being pushed and manhandled by the suspects.

According to information, the incident occurred in Arniya Vega village, 60 km from Ujjain, on June 30, when her current partner’s father, relatives and villagers under Jharda police station carried out the attack.

It is said the woman had left her first husband and remarried a local youth in 2023. The incident is said to have stemmed from an ongoing family and village dispute related to that marriage.

🚨Shameless Madhya Pradesh : Woman Humiliated in Ujjain Village



In Arniya Vega village of Ujjain a woman was publicly humiliated on June 30 2026



Villagers dragged her, shaved her head and put slippers around her neck



She had left her first husband and remarried a local youth… pic.twitter.com/klIyqxP4h3 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) July 3, 2026

The victim was allegedly dragged by villagers, her hair cut, and slippers were placed around her neck during the incident.

Her clothes were also torn, her face blackened, and she was paraded through the village wearing a garland of shoes.

Police said the attack was carried out by the man’s father, relatives, and some villagers.

11 booked, 3 arrested

Police have registered a case against 11 people, including 3 women, in connection with the incident. So far, three suspects have been arrested, while further investigation is underway.

Authorities said they are probing the circumstances behind the attack and are taking action against those involved.

Rape case against partner made family angry

According to police, the woman had been married in the village 12 to 14 years ago. Later, she left her husband and started living with another local man about three to four years ago.

She also filed a rape case against the man, after which he was sent to jail. He was recently released from prison, and after that, she again started living with him.

This reportedly angered his family, after which on Tuesday, some villagers and relatives allegedly attacked her.

The case has raised serious concerns over local tensions and alleged mob action in the village.