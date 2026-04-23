Disturbing! Indore Man Shaves Wife’s Head, Brutally Beats Her With Second Wife & Records Nude Video

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A husband allegedly shaved his wife's head and shared her video online in Indore on Thursday.

The wife informed that her husband often threatened her and abused her on petty issues at home. She said that he doubted her character and threatened to kill her.

The accused married another woman despite his first wife was still living with him. The man would gang up with his new wife to torcher his first wife.

According to police, the incident took place in Naharkhodra village under Manpur police station area. The victim said her husband, Rajesh Katare, often doubted her character and mentally and physically tortured her.

The victim alleged that her husband, along with his second wife Gauri and mother Radhabai, used to beat her, abuse her and threaten to kill her over small issues.

The video of this incident contains sensitive content and is against the FPJ content policy, therefore it cannot be shared.

The situation became worse when they forcefully shaved her head and treated her in an inhuman way.

On April 21, the accused husband recorded a nude video of the victim and sent it to her brother to humiliate her. The video reportedly shows the victim with a shaved head inside the accused’s house, and voices of the accused can also be heard.

After receiving a complaint from the victim’s brother, police registered a case against Rajesh Katare, his second wife, and his mother under various charges.

The main accused has been arrested and sent to jail. He is under investigation.

While, police are alos searching for Gauri and Radhabai, who are absconding.

The authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those involved.