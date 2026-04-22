Youths Enter Wedding Function, Thrash Guests In Indore; 4 Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos and violence broke out during a wedding ceremony in the Tejaji Nagar area late on Monday. Four youths were arrested, and were paraded in the area.

According to the police, the incident took place in Machla village, where wedding rituals were underway and preparations were in progress when the youths entered the function and began fighting among themselves. When family members asked them to leave, the suspects reportedly started abusing and then attacked people present there with sticks and punches.

The situation turned chaotic, and several people were injured. According to police, six people, including Laxman Banjara, Jagdish, Gangabai and Kalabai, were hurt.

Police arrested the suspects, identified as Sahil Kotiya, Monu Mithoriya, Aman Kotiya and Manoj alias Prince Patidar, on Wednesday. Information about the other suspects is also being gathered.

Police also paraded the suspects in the area, where they apologised for their act and promised not to commit any crime in the future.