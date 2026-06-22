30-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gang Raped By Thieves In Front Of Her Son; Husband Forced To Stay Silent At Gunpoint In Ujjain

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old tribal woman has alleged that she was gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said on Sunday.

She was raped after a group of armed men entered the farm where her family worked as security guards. They took her to a nearby area, and raped her while the other miscreants stood there. She also alleged that the whole incident took place in front of her child, who was threatened and forced to stay silent while the incident unfolded.

बेटे के सामने माँ से गैंगरेप।



MP के उज्जैन में दरिंदों ने एक आदिवासी महिला को बंदूक दिखाकर उसके किशोर बेटे के सामने गैंगरेप किया।



पहले एक हैवान ने रेप किया, फिर उसके साथियों ने मिलकर इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। BJP शासन में हैवानों में कोई भय नहीं होता है। महिलाओं डरी हुई रहती हैं। pic.twitter.com/DLvFx3vdzg — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) June 22, 2026

According to information, the incident is reported to have taken place around midnight on June 18 in the Badnagar area.

According to the complaint, five men arrived at the farm while the woman, her husband, and their 12-year-old son were sleeping in a small hut.

Read Also Newlywed Couple Found Hanging At Home After Heated Argument In Gwalior

The accused first woke the family and took the husband outside, where he was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint. During the same time, some of the men also allegedly stole electric wires from a nearby windmill.

उज्जैन में एक आदिवासी महिला के साथ उसके पति और मासूम बेटे के सामने हुई दरिंदगी केवल एक अपराध नहीं, बल्कि पूरे आदिवासी समाज की अस्मिता पर हमला है।



मध्य प्रदेश में आदिवासियों पर अत्याचार लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन सत्ता में बैठे आदिवासी जनप्रतिनिधियों की चुप्पी बेहद पीड़ादायक है।… https://t.co/uzvBeKJvsJ — ADIVASI VIKAS PARISHAD MADHYA PRADESH (@adiwasivikasMP) June 22, 2026

The woman has alleged that she was then taken to a nearby area and sexually assaulted by one of the attackers, while others were present. She also stated that the child was threatened and forced to remain silent during the incident.

Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the accused.