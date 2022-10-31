District-level bodybuilding championships: Udit captures 33 rd Iron Trophy, Sikander wins best poser title

Winners of body building championships pose for group photograph along with guests. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To the tune of patriotic music, hundreds of sports lovers were given a visual feast by the princes of muscles and conveyed the message of a healthy India. The event went on till late at night on Saturday.

State Bodybuilding Association Madhya Pradesh, headquarters at Ujjain along with Ujjain District Body Building Association and Iron Gym in the memory of Late Surendra Singh Kushwaha organised the 33rd senior, 3rd men physic body building championship in biceps, abdominals, thigh, cack and calf categories. Udit Goodwin proved his superiority by capturing the 33rd Iron Trophy by being the best among more than 125 opponents in muscle. Sikander Khan won the best poser title. Best Muscular Man Award went to Ravi Mali and Best Improved Body Award was given to Wasim Khan.

The competition was inaugurated by former minister Paras Jain, former chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Jagdish Agrawal, corporators Rameshwar Dubey, Gabbar Bhati, Dilip Parmar, Kailash Prajapat, Rajendra Vashisth, Surendra Meher, Sushil Shrivas, Abha Kushwaha, Sandeep Singh Kushwaha of the state bodybuilding organisation.

Chairman Prem Singh Yadav performed the worship of Bajrang Bali.

In all, 127 body builders from Barnagar, Tarana, Nagda, Khachrod, Mahidpur and Ujjain enthralled sports lovers with their excellent muscular performance. The chief referees of the event were Indian Body Building Federation National treasurer Atin Tiwari, Sameer Vyas (Indore), former Mr India Jitendra Kushwaha, Seema Verma (Bhopal), Amit Kanojia, Rajesh Bharti, Anil Chavand. Marshals Ajay Jadhav and Narendra Malviya were there. Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskurake conducted the proceedings.