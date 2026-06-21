Die-Hard Papa Stood Between Cancer & Son; A 12-Year-Old Battle That Saved Son | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For most fathers, providing for their children is a lifelong responsibility. For 68-year-old Firoz Khan of Indore, it meant fighting a prolonged battle against cancer to save his son.

This Father's Day, Firoz's story stands as a testament to determination and sacrifice. His son, Ayaz, now 26, is healthy, married and a father of two.

THE TROUBLED YEARS

The ordeal began in 1998 when eight-year-old Ayaz developed severe fever. What initially appeared to be typhoid was followed by malaria, pancreatitis and kidney-related complications. In 2000, doctors delivered the devastating diagnosis: blood cancer.

On June 4, 2001, Firoz took his son to Mumbai's Tata Hospital. After extensive tests, doctors found that Ayaz's bone marrow contained 98% blasts and gave him only a 10% chance of survival.

Refusing to give up, Firoz resolved to stay in Mumbai until his son recovered.

The next eight months were marked by hardship. With savings exhausted, he approached charities, organisations and strangers for help. Small donations kept the treatment going.

"There were days when I stood in charity lines for Rs 100 assistance. My wife cooked whatever ration we received. We survived because we had no option but to survive," Firoz recalled.

HOPE AND DESPAIR

Against the odds, Ayaz responded to treatment and was discharged in February 2002. But the financial burden remained. To clear debts, Firoz sold his ancestral house.

His printing press business collapsed because of repeated trips to Mumbai. Unable to hold a regular job due to hospital visits, he spent the next 12 years driving an autorickshaw.

Just as life appeared to be returning to normal, cancer struck again in 2010. This time, treatment was estimated to cost Rs 6 lakh.

Firoz once again sought help. Support came from social worker Nilima Dehlvi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and assistance arranged through the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He also approached a charitable organisation linked to actor Salman Khan but claims he was denied aid because doctors assessed Ayaz's survival chances at only 40%.

ROCK SOLID

Undeterred, Firoz continued the fight. After three more years of treatment at a cancer centre in Kharghar, Mumbai, Ayaz was declared cancer-free in 2013.

Today, the family runs a small grocery shop in Khajrana. The ancestral home and business are gone, but Firoz says he has no regrets.

His greatest reward is seeing his son healthy and watching his grandchildren grow up — a victory earned through years of sacrifice, resilience and a father's unwavering love.