Rajasthan Man Arrested With 14 Stolen Bikes In Indore

Rajasthan Man Arrested With 14 Stolen Bikes | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested an interstate vehicle thief and recovered 14 stolen two-wheelers, including 13 Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, worth around Rs 50 lakh.

The accused, identified as Kanhaiyalal Lahaur, originally from Jhalawar district in Rajasthan and currently residing in the city, was caught during a night patrol near Race Course Road on Friday night.

Police became suspicious when he tried to flee after spotting them.

During the check, officers found that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 he was riding had a fake registration number plate.

Using the E-Rakshak app, police verified the vehicle's chassis and engine numbers and found that the motorcycle had been stolen from the Tukoganj area.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to stealing the bike from the 56 Dukan area a few days ago.

He also confessed to several other vehicle thefts in Hira Nagar, Vijay Nagar, MG Road, Sanyogitaganj, Khajrana, Aerodrome, Ujjain and Tukoganj.

Police said the accused used duplicate keys to unlock and steal motorcycles from parking lots, isolated places and crowded areas. To avoid detection, he used fake number plates on stolen vehicles.

Based on his information, police recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from different locations in the city, while two other stolen Bullet motorcycles had already been seized by Soyat Kala police in Agar Malwa district.

Police also seized 12 keys, a fake number plate, a helmet and a bag from his possession. Further investigation is underway, and police believe more vehicle theft cases may be solved during the probe.