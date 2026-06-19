RTO VIP No Auction Nets ₹ 1.26 Lakh For MP09BS0009 In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) announced the final results of its latest e-auction for VIP vehicle registration numbers, an officer said on Thursday.

Although MP09BS9999 attracted the highest interest with seven bidders, it failed to secure the highest price. The number was finally sold for Rs 28,500 despite being the most competitive entry in the auction.

The biggest winner of the auction was MP09BS0009, which fetched the highest bid of Rs 1.26 lakh. The number had a reserved price of Rs 50,000, and competition between two bidders pushed the final amount well above one lakh rupees.

Another premium number, MP09BS0001, was allotted for Rs 1 lakh without any competition

MP09BS1111, which had four bidders, was sold for Rs 65,000

MP09BS1000 fetched Rs 55,500.

MP09BS4141 was sold for Rs 50,000

MP09BS0909 reached Rs 40,000 after attracting four bidders.

A total of 105 applicants participated in the auction for various fancy and VIP numbers.

According to RTO officials, the popularity of special registration numbers continues to grow among vehicle owners. The online auction system has made it easier for people to bid from home while also generating additional revenue for the transport department.

The auction highlighted that bidder interest does not always translate into the highest price, as MP09BS9999 drew the most competition but still trailed the top-selling number, MP09BS0009.