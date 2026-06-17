Maharana Pratap Jayanti Rallies: Traffic Mismanagement Triggers Gridlock Across Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poor traffic management by the city police led to massive congestion across several parts of Indore on Wednesday as processions and rallies marking Maharana Pratap Jayanti brought vehicular movement to a near standstill.

Major traffic snarls were reported at Vijay Nagar Square, Palasia Square, Rasoma Square, Geeta Bhawan Square and other key intersections, with commuters stuck in long queues for extended periods.

Office-goers, school students and daily commuters bore the brunt of the chaos, with many complaining of delays of over an hour.

Despite prior information about the rallies and large public gatherings, traffic diversions and route management appeared inadequate.

Several motorists alleged a lack of police personnel at critical junctions, while temporary road closures were implemented without proper public advisories.

The situation worsened during the evening rush hour as hundreds of vehicles participating in the processions moved through busy city roads, creating bottlenecks on major corridors.

Many residents took to social media to express their frustration, questioning why better traffic planning was not implemented despite the annual nature of the celebrations.