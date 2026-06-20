₹2.5 Crore Car Showroom Theft: Employee Arrested In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police solved a theft case at a car showroom and arrested a 19-year-old employee of the showroom within 48 hours of the crime, police said on Saturday.

Stolen valuables worth about Rs 2.5 crore have also been recovered from him.

DCP (Zone-2) Aman Singh Rathore said that the theft was reported on June 17 by Surendra Choudhary, Operations Manager of Patel Motors showroom.

He informed police that an iPhone, gold ornaments and silver coins kept in a showroom cabin had been stolen by unidentified people.

A team led by Lasudia police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav was formed to investigate the case. After examining CCTV footage, technical evidence and other clues, police detained Lucky Borasi, a staff member working at the showroom.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the theft. Police said he took advantage of the trust placed in him as an employee and stole an iPhone from the showroom.

He also allegedly stole a gold chhatra (canopy) and a diamond-studded crown belonging to Khodiyar Mata from a locker inside the owner's cabin.

Police claimed that all the stolen valuables were recovered from the accused, including a chhatra and crown weighing about 1.426 kilograms, 12 silver coins, an iPhone and a motorcycle. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore.

According to police, the accused allegedly committed the theft to fulfil his expensive lifestyle and personal desires. He has been arrested, and further questioning is underway to determine whether he was involved in any other crimes.