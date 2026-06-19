PWD SDO Dies In Road Accident On Indore–Betul Highway In Dewas | file pic [Representative Image]

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Public Works Department (PWD) posted in Betul died in a road accident on Friday after his car lost control and crashed into a divider on a highway in Dewas.

The incident occurred on the Nanasa overbridge located within the jurisdiction of the Kannod Police Station, on the Indore-Betul Highway.

According to information provided by the Kannod police, the deceased SDO Dariyav Singh Parmar was originally a resident of the Amjhera area in Dhar district.

What actually happened?

He was travelling by car from Betul to Dhar for a family-related matter when the accident occurred on the Nanasa overbridge.

According to the police, the exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle went out of control and hit the divider, after which a tyre burst. Dariyav Singh Parmar sustained severe injuries to his head and chest, resulting in his death.

Kannod Station in-charge stated that the cause of the accident would become clearer once the post-mortem report is received. The family has been informed about the accident.

Previously served in Dewas district

It has also been revealed that Dariyav Singh Parmar had previously served in Dewas district about five or six years ago.

Upon receiving news of the incident, PWD employees and contractors associated with road construction work arrived at Kannod Hospital.

10 essential rules of driving

Obey all traffic signals, boards and signs.

Adhere to permitted speed limits

Do Not Drink and Drive

Wear seat belts always while in a moving vehicle.

Use the Indicator or hand signals while changing lanes.

Irrespective of Right of Way, stay alert and considerate, especially to senior citizens, handicapped and children.

Never use the clutch as a footrest while driving.

Use Pay and Park islands and avoid parking on the road.

Do not overload your vehicle with either luggage or passengers.