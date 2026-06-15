Indore-Betul Highway Planned As Water Conservation Model | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The under-construction Indore-Betul National Highway is being developed not only as a major transport corridor but also as a water conservation project, with plans to ensure that virtually every drop of rainwater is captured and recharged into the ground, MP Shankar Lalwani said.

During an inspection of the highway project in the Sanwer Assembly constituency, Lalwani described it as a potential national model for integrating infrastructure development with environmental sustainability.

Spread across a 26-km stretch and being built at an estimated cost of around Rs300 crore, the highway incorporates an extensive scientific water management system.

According to project information, drainage channels, groundwater recharge points and stormwater chambers are being constructed along both sides of the road to facilitate rainwater harvesting and groundwater replenishment.

As part of the initiative, five large ponds have been developed alongside the highway to store rainwater over an area exceeding 100 bighas.

The stored water is expected to improve groundwater levels in the region and provide long-term benefits to nearby farming communities.

Lalwani said the idea of integrating water conservation measures into the highway project was proposed during discussions with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Beyond environmental benefits, the highway has been planned with a focus on safety and convenience for local residents. The project includes service roads on both sides, 12 major underpasses, six large bridges and more than 25 culverts.

The roadway has been designed with a width of 100 feet, keeping future traffic requirements in mind.

Lalwani said the Indore-Betul Highway is expected to enhance connectivity and create new opportunities for economic, industrial and social development across the Malwa region once completed.