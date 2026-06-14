BRICS Delegates Plant Fruit-Bearing Trees In ‘BRICS Vatika’ In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city, which hosted the BRICS Agriculture Conference, also sent a message of environmental consciousness.

On the final day of the conference on Saturday, delegates from member nations reaffirmed their commitment to green development by planting fruit-bearing trees in the newly developed ‘BRICS Vatika’ at Meghdoot Park.

BRICS Vatika

The Vatika comprises 51 fruit-bearing trees planted in a specially curated section of Meghdoot Park. Delegates from BRICS nations planted 21 trees, with each tree symbolising international cooperation and sustainable development.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister Tulsi Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and MLA Ramesh Mendola, along with foreign delegates, participated in the plantation drive.

Following the ‘Global Garden’ created for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Sammelan and the ‘Eurasia Garden’ developed for the Eurasian Conference, the new garden is set to become a landmark in the city.

It will serve as an enduring reminder of the friendship among BRICS nations and their shared commitment to environmental conservation.

'BRICS INDIA' Island

An attractive island featuring the inscription ‘BRICS INDIA’ has been created at the centre of the garden. The area also includes a rose garden, a musical fountain, lotus-themed décor and the national flags of all BRICS nations.