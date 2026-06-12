Two More Arrested In Fake Crime Branch Robbery Case In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more key accused, who had been absconding in a robbery case in which a gang allegedly posed as crime branch officers and robbed cryptocurrency worth more than Rs 5 lakh from a trader, were arrested, police said on Friday.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the case came to light after Sneha Parmar, a resident of Dwarkapuri, lodged a complaint that the accused entered his house pretending to be crime branch officers, assaulted him and his father, and forced them into a vehicle.

They allegedly took them to the Lasudia area, threatened them with jail by accusing them of fraud, and demanded money.

Police said the accused forced the complainant to transfer 5,773 USDT, valued at about Rs 5.12 lakh, from his trading account to other accounts through his mobile phone.

They also took a mobile phone and later continued to demand more money.

During the investigation, the crime branch had earlier arrested four accused and frozen several bank accounts linked to the case.

Based on technical evidence and call detail analysis, police traced two more accused, Abhishek Raikwar and Rohit Chadar, residents of Sagar district. A crime branch team conducted a raid in the Moti Nagar area of Sagar and arrested them.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they had been monitoring the complainant and were aware of his cryptocurrency trading activities and profits. Police said the gang planned the crime to extort a large amount of money.

Police said that Abhishek is involved in trading, while Rohit Chadar is a student.

Police said some of the accused in the case have criminal records, with more than a dozen cases registered against them collectively. Further investigation is underway.