Congress Protests At Rajwada For Natarajan's Nomination Rejection In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress workers staged a protest at Rajwada on Wednesday against the rejection of the nomination of the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan.

Party leaders said they would pursue the matter at all levels to protect democratic values.

The demonstration was jointly organised by the Indore City Congress Committee and the Indore District Congress Committee, drawing a large number of party workers and supporters.

Congress leaders criticised the Election Commission’s decision to reject the nomination following objections raised by the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, several leaders termed the decision unfair and said the party would continue its fight through democratic means.

They also stressed the need for a public awareness campaign on the issue, saying people should be informed about the developments and encouraged to participate in efforts to safeguard democratic rights.

Among those present were City Congress president Chintu Choukse, District Congress president Vipin Wankhede, Rajesh Chouksey, corporators, local office-bearers, members of various party wings and other Congress leaders.