Dhar: Suspended 'molester' teacher arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Nogaon police team in Dhar arrested a school teacher, Charanjit Singh Moonga, against whom many school girls had levelled serious accusations of reporting on-duty in an inebriated condition and misbehaving with girl students.

Earlier on Saturday additional commissioner of tribal affairs, Supriya Bisen had suspended him for his indecent behaviour with school girls and he was attached to Dahi block. even as Bisen tabled the entire matter before the district collector Dr Pankaj Jain.

Meanwhile, unsatisfied with the department's action against Moonga, many of the school students and teachers rushed to Nogaon police station and lodged a police complaint against him. Police swung into action and arrested Moonga, before he could flee.

Police station in-charge Chandrabhan Singh Chaddar informed that the statements of the students have been registered and based on that legal action has been initiated. FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act. Investigation in the matter going on.

According to information, a 17-year-old girl who is staying in the hostel in her statement to the police said that she had gone to school at 6 am on August 15, when she suddenly felt dizzy during the assembly at around 7 am. After she fell, some people present there took her to a room.

They claimed that Charanjit Singh came and molested her while she was in a semi-conscious state. Two days later, on August 17, when the girl's health deteriorated again, the girl asked her school teacher to call her father, after which the girl went to her native village along with her father.

School principal suspended for attempting to cover-up incident

School principal Sunita Vijayvergiya was suspended for her alleged attempt to cover-up the matter.

Earlier, one of the school teachers on condition of anonymity informed that the school principal Vijayvergiya was well aware of the entire incident, but attempted to cover-up the matter and safeguard Moonga by just issuing him a notice on disciplinary grounds.

The school teacher informed that Moonga continuously misbehaved with school girls and she had seen him indulge in an obscene act with a girl and raised the matter before Vijayvergiya, but instead of taking stern action against him, the school principal asked her to keep silent.