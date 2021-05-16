Dhar: Oxygen plant at civil hospital in Kukshi by June first week, Rs 15 lakh collected, others donate for cause

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Following an appeal made sub divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar, Rs 15 lakh have been collected with public support for the oxygen plants. The material required to set up oxygen plants in Dhar and Kukshi will arrive by month end and work to set them up will begin from June first week.

With these oxygen plants, 150 patients of Dhar and Kukshi will get uninterrupted oxygen supply for 24 hours.

MLA and former minister Surendra Singh Baghel has given Rs 20 lakh from MLA fund while Rs 15 lakh have been collected with public support. The work order for setting up the plant has been given to a company based in Noida near Delhi. Managing director of Oxygen Plant Sunil Jagtap also gave Rs 1.25 lakh for the cause. “Such a sentiment for public service is not seen everywhere as I saw in Kukshi,” he said.