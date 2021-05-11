Huma Qureshi to set up hospital facility with 100 beds along with oxygen plant in Delhi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi joined hands with Save the Children - a global child rights organization to help Delhi fight the second wave of the pandemic.

The 'Badlapur' actor took to her Instagram to inform about her new initiative by posting a video about the same.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "I've joined hands with @savethechildren_india to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They need our help now more than ever."

Huma further detailed the initiative by stating that this drive will be working towards building a temporary hospital facility in the national capital that will have 100 beds along with an oxygen plant.