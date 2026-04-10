Dhar Murder: 'Fansi Dilao, Nahi To Main…' Grieving Mother Demands Death Penalty For Accused Daughter-In-Law Priyanka Purohit-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The grieving mother of Devkrishna Purohit has demanded that his accused wife Priyanka Purohit must be hanged till death, on Friday. She has even issued a stern warning, stating that either the court give her justice or she shall kill the accused daughter-in-law and serve the jail term.

A video of her has surfaced, where she is demanding strict punishment for the accused, saying the woman should be “hanged till death” for what she allegedly did to her son.

In the video, the mother can be seen crying and speaking about the incident. She alleged that the crime took place around 11 am, but the accused, Priyanka Purohit, started raising an alarm only around 4 pm. Questioning the delay, she said if something had really happened suddenly, the woman would have shouted immediately instead of waiting for hours.

The grieving mother also said that if justice is not served, she would take matters into her own hands. “Unko fansi dilao, nahi to unka katal karke main jail chali jaungi,” she said in the video.

Her emotional statement is now circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

She further shared her personal struggle, saying she had raised her son alone for years. According to her, she has been living as a widow for the last 25 years and Devkrishna was her only support.

She said, “Main vidhwa bai hu… mera koi nahi hai aage peeche. Mera ek hi ladka tha.”

Talking about the same thing, she added, “Jab ladka khatam ho gaya, tab usne chillana shuru kiya—kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya.”

The murder case came to light, when Devkrishna Purohit, a spice trader, was found dead at his home in Gondikheda Charan village.

Police later revealed that his wife Priyanka Purohit allegedly conspired with her lover Kamlesh to kill him and tried to pass it off as a robbery. The accused have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Dhar (MP) case and once again, the pattern looks disturbingly familiar.



A woman, along with her lover, allegedly planned and executed the k*!ling of her husband, then attempted to stage it as a robbery.

Not impulsive. Not accidental. A calculated setup.



And then comes the most… pic.twitter.com/bvre9YmUFY — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) April 9, 2026

The case has shocked residents of the area. Police earlier arrested Priyanka Purohit and her alleged lover Kamlesh for allegedly plotting the murder of Devkrishna and attempting to stage it as a robbery.