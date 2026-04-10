Dhar Murder: 'You Are Dark, You Don’t Deserve Me' Murder Accused Priyanka Purohit Often Insulted Husband Over Skin Colour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Murder accused Priyanka Purohit, wife of late Devkrishna Purohit, often insulted her husband over his dark skin complexion. She would often say that he did not deserve her.

According to police sources, she would mock his looks and say, “You are dark-skinned. You don’t deserve me. I deserve someone better.”

Investigators believe the marriage had become strained due to frequent arguments and her relationship with another man.

The wife insulted her husband many times, saying, “You are dark-skinned. You don’t deserve me. I deserve someone better.”



Wife and her lover planned her husband’s murder because he was an obstacle in their love story.



They hired a killer for ₹1 lakh.



The killer entered the… pic.twitter.com/b97PTsj5w3 — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) April 10, 2026

Police said Priyanka was in a relationship with Kamlesh, and the two wanted to be together. However, Devkrishna was seen as an obstacle in their relationship. Investigators claim the duo then planned to remove him.

How was the act carried out?

According to the investigation, Kamlesh arranged a contract killer and allegedly paid around ₹1 lakh for the murder. The hired attacker reportedly entered the room where Devkrishna was present and killed him.

The mother of deceased demanded strict action against the accused, she said, kill them, else i'll kill them.

Grieving mother in VIDEO below :

The story 'framed'

After the incident, Priyanka allegedly tried to mislead police by creating a robbery story. She told investigators that unknown men had entered the house, looted jewellery and cash, and killed her husband when he resisted.

However, during the probe, police found several inconsistencies in her statements.

A video of Priyanka was also surfaced, where she can be seen crying, or acting?

Netizens are continuously slamming her, by claiming her reaction as “Oscar-winning acting”, saying the grief now appears staged.

The 'fake' grieving VIDEO below :

In MP's Dhar, four men broke into Priyanka Purohit's (27) house, killing her husband Devkrishna Purohit and fled with gold and money.



Police found the robbed valuables in her room, exposing the fake robbery narrative.



She planned it all with lover.pic.twitter.com/NVwOGuyomD — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 9, 2026

The jewellery that was claimed to be stolen was later recovered from inside the house, raising suspicion about the robbery claim.

Police later arrested Priyanka and Kamlesh in connection with the murder. The suspected hired killer is still absconding and police teams are searching for him.



The incident took place in Gondikheda Charan village under the Sardarpur police station area in Dhar.

Devkrishna, a spice trader, was found murdered inside his home. Initially reported as a robbery, the case later turned into a murder conspiracy allegedly planned by his wife and her lover.