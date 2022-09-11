Dhar: Malwa Football Club wins tournament

e-Paper Get App
The programme was inaugurated by senior football players Sundar Raikwar, Ranesh Victor, and Manoj Chauhan after garlanding portraits of late Babulal Bhargava.

Updated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 09:25 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the 15th death anniversary of footballer and cricketer Babulal Bhargava, senior football players of the city organised a one-day football tournament at the local fort ground. The programme was inaugurated by senior football players Sundar Raikwar, Ranesh Victor, and Manoj Chauhan after garlanding portraits of late Babulal Bhargava.

Four local teams participated in the competition. Malwa Football Club won the winner's title. At the end of the competition, guest Kuldeep Singh Bundela got acquainted with the players participating in the competition and distributed fruits and nutritious food to them. Former senior players were also present in large numbers on this occasion. The programme was conducted by Dangi and a vote of thanks was proposed by Rishi Bhargava.

