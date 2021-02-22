Dhar: Hindus enraged over temple land sale in Bagh, asks Mahant to explain motive

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu community expressed anger here as the valuable temple land, which was given to Mahant of Narsingh Mandir, was transferred in the name of latter’s relative who sold it.

The community members gathered at Narsingh Temple on Sunday and raised protest before Mahant seeking explanation that why did he transfer the temple land to his relative. Mahant transferred the land to his relative 11 years back. His relative sold the temple land to traders in Bagh.

On Sunday, an argument took place for two about hours between Mahant and the community members. Mahant told them that his relative has deceived him and has sold the land. He gave it in writing that he would assist the community in the legal proceedings to regain the lost land.