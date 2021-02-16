Madhya Pradesh: Accused sent to jail for selling Khaki Ji Trust's temple land, role of deputy registrar under the scanner

Alot: Alleged accused Mukund Das was presented in court and sent to jail on Tuesday, for fraudulently selling the temple land of Khaki Ji Trust.

On the orders of Ratlam district collector the Alot tehsildar Gopal Soni presented his probe report in the case.

Based on the report a case has been registered against deputy registrar Ratlam and seller Mukund Das Bairagi under various sections.

The locals are now waiting as to what action the government will take against the deputy registrar.

Action should be taken against people who manipulated the government documents and made it private, said a local.

Mr & Mrs 420 : Kalas booked for developing colony over govt land

In two other cases, on the complaint of council chief municipal officer (CMO) Sandhya Sarayam, a case under Section 420 (cheat) and 336(c) of

has been Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act 1961 has been registered against Manoj Kala and his wife Sangeeta Kala for developing a colony in the name of Srinath Vihar on Government Land survey no 440/2 and 447/2.

Manoj Kala, Nageshwar Gupta, revenue inspector Ramlal Munia and Patwari Gopal Rawat were also booked for manipulating government land survey record number 1345/7. In one case, one person has been arrested, while the police has not yet arrested other involved in a case.