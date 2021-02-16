Madhya Pradesh: At least 35 killed as bus falls into canal; PM Modi, Amit Shah express condolences

Sidhi: Expressing his grief over the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said, he has spoken to the state Chief Minister and all possible help for rescue operation is being provided. About 35 bodies have been recovered so far.

"The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted. A team of two ministers will go to the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident.