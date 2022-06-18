e-Paper Get App

Dhar: 'Hindu Jagran Manch should work to awaken society'

Updated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Jagran Manch Virangana Vahini Dhar hosted Maa – Beti sammelan to commemorate Maharani Laxmibai's martyrdom day here in Dhar on Saturday. A large number of women and girls participated in the programme and discussed how anti-socials target Hindu girls and women and how to curb such activities.

The chief guest of this programme was Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma. In her address, she emphasised the role of Hindu Jagran Manch in the present scenario. She said that the Hindu Jagran Manch should do such work that awakens the society.

The main speaker of the programme Aparna Sharma, Prant Veerangana Vahini coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch said that women's power has an important role in the organization of Hindu society and said that Veerangana Vahini could play an important role in ensuring respect and security for women.

