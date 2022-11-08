e-Paper Get App
Dhar: Football tourney held under State Foundation Week

National players Bhikam Singh Kushwaha and Ramesh Chandra Rathore interact with the players

Updated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Department in association with the District Football Association (DFA) Dhar hosted a football tournament under the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Week.

The tournament was inaugurated by national pole-vault player Bhikam Singh Kushwaha and All-India university footballer Ramesh Chandra Rathore. The guests were introduced to the players by Shamsher Singh Yadav, Subhash David, Manish Soni, Vijay Yadav and Mohit Yadav.

In the opening match, which was played between Malwa Football Club and Arjun Sports Club, both teams took an aggressive approach from the beginning of the match. Malwa FC emerged as the winner by a margin of 3-0.

The second match was played between Lethal Football Club Dhar and Hind Club Dhamnod. In a thrilling match, Lethal Football Club won 2-0. The referees of the matches were Sundar Raikwar, Mohit Yadav, Lakhan Bhatia, Dhirendra Bhuria and Nirmal Walter.

Earlier, addressing the players, Kushwaha said brotherhood increases through sports. Stamina, strength, and discipline are necessary for sports, victory does not matter, and participation in sports matters.

Rathore said that the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting sports, and the efforts of the Sports and Youth Welfare department and District Football Association are commendable. Football is a popular sport in the world. Improve your game with modern technology and practice, he said.

