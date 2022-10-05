Dhar: Foetus dies in womb, three booked 

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of the death of a foetus due to a dispute has come to the fore. Regarding this, three neighbour’s of a pregnant lady carrying the said foetus have been charged with different sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to information, Anita, a resident of Mandu Colony under Ghatabillod Chowki had a heated argument with her neighbour Pinky, her husband Himmat, and her mother-in-law Kamla Bai. As per police station in-charge Pratik Sharma, when they were arguing over a hole in a wall of Anita's house, the trio pushed her which made her fall on September 28. The woman was five months pregnant. Despite this, the accused pushed her.

She was immediately taken to the Dhar District Hospital where the doctors declared the death of the foetus. Anita and her family members lodged an FIR against Pinky and her family after six days. Notably, the death of the foetus due to external injuries has been mentioned in the reports given by the doctors.

