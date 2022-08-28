Dhar: Embarrassing video of SAI in-charge goes viral

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a teenage player giving hand and foot massage to centre in-charge Sharmila Tejawat at the Dhar-based Kushabhau Thakre Sports Authority of India (SAI) Special Area Games Centre has gone viral creating a sensation in the area.

However, the date and time of the video and the fact that the sportsperson giving the massage belongs to which sports has not been ascertained as yet. However, since Sunday morning, the video is becoming the topic of discussion in Dhar district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the same time, when Sharmila Tejawat was asked about the video, she refused to say anything. Similarly when contacted some of the players residing at the centre on condition of anonymity claimed that whatever is shown in the video is enough to explain what is going on in the centre.

The video is proving to be a big embracement for one of the prestigious sports training institutions in the country.

Players from all over the country arrive for training at the centre in Jetpura, Dhar. They train and reside here.

Attempts to contact former Union minister Vikram Verma to get his version of the entire incident failed. Notably, Verma had brought the SAI centre here in Dhar while he was the sports minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government at the Centre.