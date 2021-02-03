DHAR: Efforts to make Kukshi a district gain momentum as residents including autorickshaw drivers support the move

Kukshi (Dhar district): Autorickshaw drivers and loading rickshaw drivers have lent support to Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan and and have begun to propagate the cause in villages. They also displayed banners on their rickshaws and set up hoardings for public awareness.

The demand to make Kukshi, the largest tehsil of Dhar district into a district, is regaining momentum after the lockdown. Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan has presented a demand letter to administration and government containing point-wise information about proposed Kukshi district along with its map and signatures of its members. More than 50 social, political, business, educational and other organisations have sent letters to the administration to strengthen the cause.

The loading rickshaw drivers of the city handed over letters of support to the Kukshi District Banao Andolan head Someshwar Patidar. The banners displayed on their autorickshaws contain information about benefits and development for common people of entire area including Kukshi, Dahi, Nisarpur, Manavar, Singhana, Bagh, Tanda, Gandhwani if Kukshi becomes a district.