Madhya Pradesh: Three minors killed in two separate road mishaps in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district

Kukshi: Three minors were killed in two separate road mishaps reported in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district on Thursday. In the first incident reported at Nisarpur village under Kukshi tehsil, one rashly driven truck crashed into the roadside shops resulting in the death of one 13-year-old child Nikhlesh on the spot.
Two persons were seriously injured in the accident who were referred to Barwani government hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.
The accident took place at around 10.30 am near Nisarpur police outpost. During a preliminary investigation it was revealed that driver might have failed to negotiate a sharp turn at high speed which led to the accident.
In another road mishap near Ambada village near Kukshi, two brothers were crushed to death by a speeding dumper.
Deceased were identified as Ritesh (17) and Nilesh (14) both resident of Badgaon village. At the time of the incident, the duo were on motorcycle and heading towards Badgaon, when a dumper from the opposite direction knocked their motorcycle. Both Ritesh and Nilesh died on the spot.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)