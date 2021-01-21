Madhya Pradesh: Three minors killed in two separate road mishaps in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district

Kukshi: Three minors were killed in two separate road mishaps reported in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district on Thursday. In the first incident reported at Nisarpur village under Kukshi tehsil, one rashly driven truck crashed into the roadside shops resulting in the death of one 13-year-old child Nikhlesh on the spot.

Two persons were seriously injured in the accident who were referred to Barwani government hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

The accident took place at around 10.30 am near Nisarpur police outpost. During a preliminary investigation it was revealed that driver might have failed to negotiate a sharp turn at high speed which led to the accident.