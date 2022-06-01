Dhar: Congress discusses strategy for local bodies' elections

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With local bodies' elections round-the-corner, political activities in both urban and rural parts are intensifying with every passing day. On Wednesday, former cabinet minister and Indore division Congress party in-charge Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho chaired a party workers' meeting at the District Congress party office here at Dhar Bus Stand and discussed party strategy.

The meeting commenced with floral tributes being paid to the former MLA Mohan Singh Bundela on his birth anniversary. Later, addressing the party workers she appealed to the Congress workers to work in tandem and ensure party candidates' victory in the local body polls. She assured party workers that the party will select only eligible candidates who can attract the public.

On this occasion, State Congress secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela demanded from Dr Sadho that only those who are loyal to the party should get the party ticket for the upcoming polls.

Congress leaders Ashok Thorat, Swatantra Joshi, Satpal, Barnala, Rohit Jhawar, Shailendra Chauhan, Pradeep Agal Prem Patidar Shakeel Khan, Ajay Thakur, Mahila Congress president Meena Maru Padma Ninama expressed their views to strengthen the party.