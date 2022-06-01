 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Congress discusses strategy for local bodies' elections

The meeting commenced with floral tributes being paid to the former MLA Mohan Singh Bundela on his birth anniversary. Later, addressing the party workers she appealed to the Congress workers to work in tandem and ensure party candidates' victory in the local body polls.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With local bodies' elections round-the-corner, political activities in both urban and rural parts are intensifying with every passing day. On Wednesday, former cabinet minister and Indore division Congress party in-charge Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho chaired a party workers' meeting at the District Congress party office here at Dhar Bus Stand and discussed party strategy.

The meeting commenced with floral tributes being paid to the former MLA Mohan Singh Bundela on his birth anniversary. Later, addressing the party workers she appealed to the Congress workers to work in tandem and ensure party candidates' victory in the local body polls. She assured party workers that the party will select only eligible candidates who can attract the public.

On this occasion, State Congress secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela demanded from Dr Sadho that only those who are loyal to the party should get the party ticket for the upcoming polls.

Congress leaders Ashok Thorat, Swatantra Joshi, Satpal, Barnala, Rohit Jhawar, Shailendra Chauhan, Pradeep Agal Prem Patidar Shakeel Khan, Ajay Thakur, Mahila Congress president Meena Maru Padma Ninama expressed their views to strengthen the party.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress only has leaders, no party workers, claims JP Nadda on his arrival
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDhar: Congress discusses strategy for local bodies' elections

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Seven candidates in fray for Rajya Sabha polls after their nominations declared valid

Maharashtra: Seven candidates in fray for Rajya Sabha polls after their nominations declared valid

Mumbai: Death penalty sought for Sakinaka rape-murder convict

Mumbai: Death penalty sought for Sakinaka rape-murder convict

Navi Mumbai: Green activist receives CM Uddhav Thackeray's assurance over MIDC's plan to chop 3K...

Navi Mumbai: Green activist receives CM Uddhav Thackeray's assurance over MIDC's plan to chop 3K...

Navi Mumbai: Constables deposit accident victims’ belongings including Rs 4 lakh cash at police...

Navi Mumbai: Constables deposit accident victims’ belongings including Rs 4 lakh cash at police...

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen express: Here's how Central Railway has upgraded the train

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen express: Here's how Central Railway has upgraded the train