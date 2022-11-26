Dhar: Collector talks about PESA Act in Gram Sabhas

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra on Saturday addressed the Gram Sabha of Roopkheda, Vakkheda about PESA law and resolved the curiosity of the villagers.

He said that along with the rights of water, forest, land, labour, culture protection, many other rights have also been given to the Gram Sabhas. Now people have to empower the village. Collector asked people to tell others about the PESA Act in their respective panchayats. SP Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO KL Meena were with him.

Collector Mishra said that the Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, 2022 have been implemented in the state from November 15, the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda.

In this Gram Sabha of scheduled areas have been empowered. The Gram Sabha will manage the market fairs and will also prepare the action plan for village development. If any non-tribal person has encroached on the land belonging to the tribal class, then the Gram Sabha has been given the right to remove it and give it to the original person.

No new liquor shop will be opened in the scheduled areas without the consent of the Gram Sabha. Consent has to be taken even before land acquisition. If any primary information related to the person of the village is registered in the local police station, then its information has to be given to the Gram Sabha.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 27 passengers injured as bus overturnes in Dhar district