Dhar collector chairs meet on model code of conduct violation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector and district election officer Dr Pankaj Jain chaired a (time limit) meeting (TL) here in Dhar on Monday and instructed officials engaged on election duty to take prompt action on complaints related to violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

Dr Jain asked all SDMs to go through all locations of the constituency of their area and take action in the field with the Excise Officer.

The collector said, before monsoon, the work of cleaning rivers, drains and choked sewerage should be done on a mission mode. For planting saplings, identify the site and get the proper size pits done. Place and suitable saplings should be selected for planting saplings on Udayranjan and Lalbagh premises. Organise a meeting regarding disaster management in all sections and take necessary action.

For night patrolling, the sub-divisional officers should do the duty of officers of the area. Also, check the sensitive polling booths in your area. Take action by issuing notices to officers and employees who have been assigned responsibilities in election work but were absent in training. Ensure uninterrupted power supply and that no issue comes anywhere regarding electricity. The work of the Aadhaar amendment and eKYC should be done continuously.

Bound over should be done against those who throw stones in tube wells in Baydipura. For Sanjeevani Clinic, all SDMs kept taking action after discussing with the CMOs of the area. Integrate the ambulance received from CSR and other items into 108.

A list should be prepared for this. Action should be taken against shopkeepers who are not paying rent in the rent shops of Rogi Kalyan Samiti. District officials including CEO KL Meena, and additional collector Shringar Srivastava were present at the meeting.