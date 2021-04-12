Dhar: Cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain’s study on corona patients published in international journal

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A retrospective study by diabetologist and cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain on treatment of corona patients has been published in International Journal of Medical and Health Research.
His study is on - Management of moderate to severe Covid-19 cases in a non- ICU setting in rural India. More than hundred corona patients were treated by Dr Ashok Jain from September 2020 to January 2021. Out of these, 46 patients were moderate and severely afflicted. The main objective of the study was how the treatment of corona patients with limited investigation, resources is possible without ICU and ventilator.
The patients were treated in isolation ward of Patidar Medical Services Institute. The study included medium and severe patients according to the World Health Organisation's criteria based on the patient's symptoms report, oxygen percentile level, X-ray and CT scan report.
Special attention was paid to continuous monitoring of patients who were suffering from other diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, kidney etc.
The research also revealed that better communication and sympathetic behaviour of employees and staff can remove fear, depression and loneliness in patients and develop a positive attitude.
During treatment, the patients’ families were also allowed to meet them while taking precautions. Along with this, home cooked food was also made available. Only two patients were referred outside. The rest of 44 patients recovered and went home. Pathologist Dr Amit Sharma also contributed to research.