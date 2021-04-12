Dhar: Cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain’s study on corona patients published in international journal

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A retrospective study by diabetologist and cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain on treatment of corona patients has been published in International Journal of Medical and Health Research.

His study is on - Management of moderate to severe Covid-19 cases in a non- ICU setting in rural India. More than hundred corona patients were treated by Dr Ashok Jain from September 2020 to January 2021. Out of these, 46 patients were moderate and severely afflicted. The main objective of the study was how the treatment of corona patients with limited investigation, resources is possible without ICU and ventilator.

The patients were treated in isolation ward of Patidar Medical Services Institute. The study included medium and severe patients according to the World Health Organisation's criteria based on the patient's symptoms report, oxygen percentile level, X-ray and CT scan report.