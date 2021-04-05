Chief minister reviews corona situation in Madhya Pradesh: Private hospitals overcharging patients will now have to face the music

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that, if private hospitals charge more than the fixed rate from Covid patients, action will be taken against them. He was addressing a meeting to review the corona situation in Madhya Pradesh.

However, the government, itself, had laid down the guideline in September 2020 for private hospitals that private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients could charge only 40 per cent more than the rates prevalent at the time before the outbreak.

The chief minister also gave instructions for arrangement of beds at the tehsil and block levels. He spoke to the deans of Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur Medical Colleges, Dr SK Bhadari of Indore, doctors of LN Medical College and People’s Medical College and took stock of the situation there.

The chief minister also said that the districts had been given targets for testing and, accordingly, they had to increase the number of tests; they should also promote and encourage home isolation. Patients should be hospitalised only in a serious condition, he added.