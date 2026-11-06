Dhanteras 2026: Special Puja And Abhishek Performed At Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple; Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh Participates With Spouse

Dhanteras 2026: Special Puja And Abhishek Performed At Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple |

Ujjain Temple News: Special prayers and rituals were performed at the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras 2026 for the happiness, good health and prosperity of the state. The temple's Priests' Committee (Purohit Samiti) organised the special abhishek, puja and aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar, following traditional Vedic rituals.

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh, District Collector and Temple Management Committee Chairman Roshan Kumar Singh, Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma attended the Dhanteras special puja along with their respective spouses.

Dhanteras 2026: Special Puja And Abhishek Performed At Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple |

The officials performed the Dhanteras puja, beginning with the Mahakaleshwar Temple abhishek, offered prayers to Lord Mahakaleshwar and participated in the aarti. They also lit ceremonial lamps and prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people.

The Dhanteras puja in Ujjain were conducted by the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Priests' Committee under the leadership of its president, Lokendra Vyas. Several priests, including Pt. Bhushan Vyas, Pt. Vishwas Karhadkar, Neeraj Sharma, Piyush Chaturvedi, Deepak Sharma, Manglesh Sharma, Bhavesh Vyas, Sandeep Sharma, Subhash Sharma, Radheshyam Shastri, Mukesh Sharma, Shailendra Sharma, Kamal Sharma and Satyanarayan Joshi, took part in the ceremony.

Dhanteras 2026: Special Puja And Abhishek Performed At Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple |

Prayers For Happiness And Prosperity

During the Mahakaleshwar temple Dhanteras puja, Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik also extended Dhanteras and Diwali greetings to the people.

They prayed to Lord Mahakaleshwar for peace, happiness, good health and prosperity for everyone. They also sought blessings for the country's well-being and a bright future.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in