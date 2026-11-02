Dewas TI Murder Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia For TI Dilip Puri's Kin, SI Job For Wife; Truck Owner Arrested, Liquor Shop Licences Suspended | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after a mafia truck ran over Khategaon Police Station Inspector Dilip Puri while he was trying to catch suspected liquor smugglers in Dewas district, Alirajpur police arrested the owner of the Eicher vehicle, identified as Kairam Singh, for allegedly helping the truck evade police checks.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the deceased officer's family. He also announced that Puri's wife would be given a job as a sub-inspector (SI) in the police department.
Puri is survived by his wife and two children.
The state government has also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain will investigate the matter.
Eicher Owner Arrested, Three Liquor Shop Licences Suspended
Alirajpur police arrested Kairam Singh, the alleged owner of the Eicher truck involved in the incident, from Behedwa village in Alirajpur district.
According to information, Singh, who is also allegedly involved in the liquor trade, was driving his Swift car ahead of the Eicher truck transporting liquor. He was allegedly piloting the vehicle to help it move along the route and avoid police checks.
Following the incident, the Harda Collector suspended the licences of three liquor shops belonging to Patendra Jaiswal in Timarni.
The administration also suspended Assistant District Excise Officer Amar Singh Baghel and two excise constables in connection with the matter.
Mortal Remains Brought To Indore
Puri's mortal remains were brought to Omaxe City in Indore around 2.30 pm on Monday, where they were kept for some time to allow family members and relatives to pay their last respects. The mortal remains were then taken to his ancestral village for the final rites.
Earlier, a tribute ceremony was held at Khategaon Police Station, where senior police officials and public representatives paid their last respects to the officer.
What Happened?
The incident took place when Puri and his police team were checking vehicles on Nemawar Road in Dewas district to prevent illegal liquor transportation.
During the operation, the team attempted to stop a truck suspected of carrying illegal liquor. However, instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle.
Puri came under the truck's wheels and died on the spot.
The incident triggered widespread grief across Madhya Pradesh, with political leaders and police officials demanding strict action against those responsible.
Further investigation into the case is underway.