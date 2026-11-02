Dewas TI Murder Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Ex Gratia For TI Dilip Puri's Kin, SI Job For Wife; Truck Owner Arrested, Liquor Shop Licences Suspended | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after a mafia truck ran over Khategaon Police Station Inspector Dilip Puri while he was trying to catch suspected liquor smugglers in Dewas district, Alirajpur police arrested the owner of the Eicher vehicle, identified as Kairam Singh, for allegedly helping the truck evade police checks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the deceased officer's family. He also announced that Puri's wife would be given a job as a sub-inspector (SI) in the police department.

Puri is survived by his wife and two children.

The state government has also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain will investigate the matter.

देवास जिले के खातेगांव में एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में कर्तव्य निर्वहन करते हुए थाना प्रभारी श्री दिलीप पुरी जी के दिवंगत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद एवं पीड़ादायक है। उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। इस कठिन समय में शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार के साथ है। घटना की जांच के लिए स्पेशल DG श्री उपेंद्र जैन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर रवाना किया गया है। मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच और सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। वीर बलिदानी श्री दिलीप पुरी जी की धर्मपत्नी को एसआई के पद पर अनुकंपा नियुक्ति एवं परिवार को ₹1 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान और शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 2, 2026

After Tribute Ceremony At Khategaon Police Station Premises, Mortal Remains Of TI Dilip Puri Taken To Ancestral Village Of Barmandal #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/91DidIgOyL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 2, 2026

Eicher Owner Arrested, Three Liquor Shop Licences Suspended

Alirajpur police arrested Kairam Singh, the alleged owner of the Eicher truck involved in the incident, from Behedwa village in Alirajpur district.

According to information, Singh, who is also allegedly involved in the liquor trade, was driving his Swift car ahead of the Eicher truck transporting liquor. He was allegedly piloting the vehicle to help it move along the route and avoid police checks.

Following the incident, the Harda Collector suspended the licences of three liquor shops belonging to Patendra Jaiswal in Timarni.

The administration also suspended Assistant District Excise Officer Amar Singh Baghel and two excise constables in connection with the matter.

प्रदेशवासियों, वीडियो में स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाया जा रहा शव, उस पुलिस अधिकारी का है, जो अवैध शराब का कारोबार रोकने पहुंचा और शराब तस्करों के वाहन ने उसे कुचलकर मार डाला! यह सिर्फ एक पुलिस अधिकारी की हत्या नहीं, प्रदेश में शराब माफियाओं के बढ़ते दुस्साहस के सामने लाज लुटा चुकी, निर्वस्त्र कानून व्यवस्था की "मौत" का भी पुख्ता सबूत है! यह प्रमाण है, देश के सबसे असफल/नाकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली का! यह साक्ष्य है, वल्लभ भवन की पांचवी मंजिल के संरक्षण में पल और पनप रहे शराब के अवैध धंधे का! जब तस्कर पुलिस को कुचलने का दुस्साहस करने लगें, तो पूछना पड़ेगा, हत्यारों किसका संरक्षण है? भ्रष्ट/निकम्मी मोहन सरकार क्या लूटने के लिए ही सत्ता में बनी रहेगी? इंदौर-बैतूल हाईवे की घटना ने कानून-व्यवस्था और पुलिसकर्मियों की सुरक्षा पर फिर से गंभीर सवाल खड़ा किया है! यह मप्र के नकारा गृहमंत्री की कार्यशैली पर भी फिर से बड़ा प्रश्न चिह्न है! दुखद घटना में कर्तव्य निभाते हुए जान गंवाने वाले पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर श्री दिलीप पुरी जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति भी मैं गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं! गृहमंत्री बनाम मुख्यमंत्री जी, केवल बयान और कार्रवाई के दावों से काम नहीं चलेगा! जनता कैसे माने कि आपकी सरकार जिंदा है? तस्करी नेटवर्क की निष्पक्ष जांच करें! जिम्मेदारों पर कठोर कार्रवाई भी करें! @AmitShah @NarendraModi @DrMohanYadav51 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 2, 2026

Mortal Remains Brought To Indore

Puri's mortal remains were brought to Omaxe City in Indore around 2.30 pm on Monday, where they were kept for some time to allow family members and relatives to pay their last respects. The mortal remains were then taken to his ancestral village for the final rites.

Earlier, a tribute ceremony was held at Khategaon Police Station, where senior police officials and public representatives paid their last respects to the officer.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: On Khategaon police station in-charge killed while stopping liquor smugglers, ADG Upendra Jain says, "Police teams arrived here last night to seize the liquor. An Eicher truck was transporting illegal liquor, and when our TI, Khategaon TI Dilip Puri, tried to stop it, the driver ran the vehicle over him. He was killed at the spot. He met his tragic end right here at the scene of the incident..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: SP Aditya Mishra says, "A very shocking and unfortunate incident took place yesterday in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The Station House Officer here and SHOs of several nearby police station areas had received information about illegal smuggling or illegal transportation of alcohol. To verify the information, around five teams were formed, including teams from Nemawar, Kannod and Satwas..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2026

What Happened?

The incident took place when Puri and his police team were checking vehicles on Nemawar Road in Dewas district to prevent illegal liquor transportation.

During the operation, the team attempted to stop a truck suspected of carrying illegal liquor. However, instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle.

Puri came under the truck's wheels and died on the spot.

The incident triggered widespread grief across Madhya Pradesh, with political leaders and police officials demanding strict action against those responsible.

Further investigation into the case is underway.